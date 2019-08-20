Antonio Brown, in two words, explains why he won't stop fighting to keep his old helmet

Antonio Brown has filed a second grievance in an attempt to continue wearing his helmet in 2019. Brown, who received a stern message from Raiders GM Mike Mayock to either be "all in or all out" after Brown failed to report to Oakland's facility on Sunday following the league's announcement that Brown cannot wear a similar version of his old helmet that was reviewed by the league.

Hours after the news of his second grievance was reported, Brown took to Instagram to explain why he is continuing his fight to wear his preferred helmet.

Brown's post clearly explains why he is adamant about keeping a version of his old helmet. He believes strongly that his statistical success over the past decade is largely due to his helmet, which did allow him to make a few mind-boggling catches during his nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

While Brown's reasoning behind his fight to keep a version of his old helmet can be justified, it should be noted that several other prominent NFL players, a group that includes future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, are making a far less stink about having to change helmets. While both Brady and Bress have publicly voiced their displeasures about wearing new helmets, they've decided to accept the league's new helmet policies while moving forward with their preparations for the 2019 season.

Brown has decided to not follow in the footsteps of Brady and Brees. Instead, Brown continues to create distractions for his new team, distractions that Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden are clearly tired of as Brown continues to dominate the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The question to be asked is what will Brown do if the league denies his second grievance. Will he sit out games out of protest? Will he sit out the season? Will he instead accept the league's decision while finally turning the page on his bizarre offseason?

These are questions that will surely be answered soon, with the start of the regular season less than three weeks away.