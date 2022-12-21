An arrest warrant issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been recalled, with Florida prosecutors declining to pursue the case, according to ESPN. The free agent had been facing domestic violence accusations stemming from an incident that took place on Nov. 29 involving the mother of his children, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said previously it was undergoing an "active investigation" and that Brown was "wanted," as reported by CBS Sports Radio legal insider Amy Dash. "After reviewing the charges contained in the affidavit and notice to appear," ESPN reported Wednesday, "the state of Florida decided not to pursue the case and filed a notice to terminate prosecution."

FOX 13 obtained an original police report regarding the incident, which stated that Brown threw a shoe at the alleged victim.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," according to the Tampa police report. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

The report also stated that Brown locked himself inside the house as the police attempted to speak with him. Tampa Police spent at least an hour trying to get him to come out.

The Tampa Bay Times stated that Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office records indicated that Brown faced a charge of misdemeanor battery, and that no bond was issued immediately.