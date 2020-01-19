Arthur Smith's ascent as Titans offensive coordinator in 2019 hasn't surprised the organization
Smith may have called plays this season even if Matt LaFleur didn't land the Packers' head job
Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has quickly earned the respect of peers around the league for his shrewd work in his first season calling plays, coming from relatively anonymity to do so. However, his rise has not surprised the Tennessee organization.
Smith was a well-regarded and well-liked assistant coach on Mike Vrabel's staff and, sources said, could have ended up calling plays on offense this season even if Matt LaFleur had remained on staff. LaFleur has enjoyed a masterful rookie season as head coach in Green Bay, with the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but it was far from certain that he would have remained the Titans offensive coordinator had he not won out in Green Bay.
The Titans' offense bogged down in 2018 and was overly reliant on the running game at a time that has been a passing explosion in the NFL. The organization was at a crossroads with former second-overall pick Marcus Mariota as well, realizing true competition was required for him in 2019 if the downfield attack was going to evolve.
Smith was quickly promoted after LaFleur was named Packers head coach, but many in that organization, and others close to that situation around the league, believe Smith would have ended up calling plays for likely Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill anyway. Smith opened eyes with his diligence coaching the teams tight ends from 2015-18, becoming a bigger part of game-planning and conceptual discussions about the scope of the offense.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brinson's picks: Chiefs, 49ers roll
Will Brinson's picks for the 2020 playoffs and conference championship games
-
NFC Championship weather forecast
What's on the radar for Sunday's NFC Championship? We've got you covered
-
AFC Championship weather forecast
What's on the radar for Sunday's AFC Championship? We've got you covered
-
Stefanski's Cleveland coaching staff
Details on how the new head coach might fill out his first staff in Cleveland
-
Browns add O'Shea, SF coaches intrigue
The first year head coach is looking to bolster his staff with some experience
-
NFL Championship Weekend picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC Championship games 10,000 times with...
-
Chiefs vs. Titans: Live updates
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans battle for a spot in the Super Bowl on CBS
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game