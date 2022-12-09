Despite having just two days to get comfortable with his new teammates and new offense, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield led an eight-play, 98-yard game-winning drive on Thursday night -- tossing a touchdown to Van Jefferson with just 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Rams' 98-yard drive was the longest go-ahead touchdown drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons. Teams are now 3-70 on the season when down 13-plus points in the final five minutes. The last two NFL games have featured such a comeback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, and the Rams on Thursday night.

Everything about Thursday night felt special for the Rams, almost as if it was meant to be. In fact, Mayfield had a hunch he would be claimed by the Rams after his release from the Carolina Panthers. He told Amazon's postgame crew that he booked a flight to Los Angeles before the Rams' waiver wire claim was official.

"I took a gamble, I booked the flight before the waiver wire went through," Mayfield said.

Despite not knowing the full offense, Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Mayfield said there was a short list of plays that he and head coach Sean McVay had for him, but that they "dipped" out of that list as the game went on. The former No. 1 overall pick threw the ball with confidence from his first pass attempt as a Ram, to his last. The future is uncertain for Mayfield, but he's going to have a chance over the next month to prove to the NFL that he's a legitimate franchise quarterback. Thursday night was certainly a good start.