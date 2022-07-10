Things quickly went downhill in the relationship between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just last offseason, it appeared Cleveland was considering offering its former No. 1 overall pick a lucrative extension. Less than a year later, he's on a different team.

Last week, the Browns traded their former prospective franchise quarterback to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional future fourth-round pick. Cleveland had already found a new quarterback in Deshaun Watson, but there's more to the story with the Browns parting ways with Mayfield.

The 2021 regular season seemingly changed everything when it came to Cleveland's quarterback position. Mayfield injured his shoulder in Week 2, and had to fight through that issue as well as a knee injury to finish out the campaign. In all, Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games played while going 6-8 as the starter. The tough season was definitely a reason Cleveland ultimately decided to move on, but there were reportedly some other issues behind the scenes as well.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, during his time with the Browns, Mayfield was "widely viewed as childish and immature." Mayfield's behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room, and he was reportedly often difficult to coach.

This is not the first time something like this has been reported. ESPN's Chris Mortensen said in March the Browns wanted an "adult" at the position. Mayfield's disposition and swagger were a reason he left the college ranks a star. His planting of the Sooners flag in Columbus and his fiery performance against Kansas made him a desirable teammate, but that attitude comes off differently if a team is losing.

While Mayfield is on just a one-year deal in 2022, he has another opportunity to prove himself as a legitimate starting quarterback in Carolina. Being who he is, he will likely attack this opportunity with a passion, making Browns vs. Panthers in Week 1 on Sept. 11 appointment viewing.