The Carolina Panthers are adding a new quarterback to their depth chart, as they are sending a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield. According to NFL Network, the fifth-round pick can convert to a fourth-rounder based on playing time. The Panthers and Browns will also split the money Mayfield is owed in 2022.

Money was always an issue in trade negotiations, as Mayfield was due a fully guaranteed $18.85 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Per NFL Network, the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million in 2022 while the Panthers will pay about $5 million. Mayfield also reportedly agreed to take about a $3.5 million pay cut.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been searching for a change of scenery ever since the Browns won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The Panthers were long considered to be one of the favorites to land Mayfield, and they have swung a deal for him just weeks before training camp. Interestingly enough, Carolina opens the season against Cleveland in Charlotte.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported just last month that the Panthers were operating with urgency to get a deal done for Mayfield. The Oklahoma product threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games played last year for the Browns, going 6-8 as the starter while fighting through multiple injuries.

Mayfield joins a depth chart that is headed by Sam Darnold, who was acquired via trade last offseason from the New York Jets. The Panthers also drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and have former XFL standout P.J. Walker on a one-year deal.

This is a developing story.