It's been a good week for Jaylon Johnson. Days after getting franchise tagged by the Bears, the star cornerback has agreed to terms on a four-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The new contract has a max value of $76 million deal, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Johnson's deal includes $54 million guaranteed, $28 million in the first year and $60 million over the first three years, per ESPN.

"We're extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years," general manager Ryan Poles said. "He's an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend."

Johnson would have made a hefty $19,802,000 under the franchise tag for the 2024 season. Now, Johnson will make an average of $19 million annually for the next four years. The 24-year-old is now among the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks; he's among the nine cornerbacks who currently make at least $19 million annually.

Making the deal even better for Johnson is the fact that he could hit the open market at age 28.

Johnson has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top defensive backs. A starter since his rookie season, the 2020 second-round pick was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023 -- he also earned a second-team All-Pro nod -- after recording four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Johnson has started in each of his 53 games with the Bears.

Along with Johnson, the Bears have invested heavily in two other defensive players over the past year. They signed defensive Montez Sweat to a four-year, $98 million deal after acquiring him via a trade with Washington. Chicago also signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason.