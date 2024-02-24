Choosing a Mount Rushmore for anything is risky. With only four available spots, you're bound to receive blowback for the deserving names who weren't part of your list. Justin Fields is currently in that predicament after he revealed his Mount Rushmore of Ohio State football players.

Fields, the current Bears quarterback and former Buckeyes standout, placed running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Eddie George, quarterback Troy Smith and receiver/returner Ted Ginn Jr. on his Mount Rushmore of scarlet and gray legends.

At first glance, Fields' list is pretty solid. George and Smith are Ohio State's two most recent Heisman Trophy winners. Elliott was the engine behind the Buckeyes' most recent national championship run back in 2014. Ginn was an explosive player who helped Ohio State earn consecutive BCS title game berths.

As deserving as those players are, there are a few notable omissions from Fields' Mount Rushmore. At the front of that list is running back Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner. Orlando Pace, one of the greatest offensive tackles in both college and pro football history, is also worth noting.

Other Buckeyes greats who deserve mention are Vic Janowitz, Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Les Horvath, Charles "Chic" Harley and Bill Willis, whose numbers along with George's 27 and Smith's 10 have been retired by the school.

Another notable player from Ohio State lore is running back Maurice Clarett, who as a true freshman helped lead Ohio State to the 2002 national title before issues with the NCAA prematurely cut his college career short.

While his Mount Rushmore is already being debated, Fields' own place in Ohio State history is secure. His highlights in Columbus include his 2019 win against Michigan (his only start against Ohio State's biggest rival) and his gritty performance in the Buckeyes' 2020 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson despite playing with a painful chest injury.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Fields and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud are trying to make their respective cases as the best passers to come out of Ohio State. Stroud, who succeeded Fields at Ohio State, is off to a good start in the NFL after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year this past season.