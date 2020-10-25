Longtime NFC rivals clash when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Bears (5-1), who entered the weekend leading the NFC North by one-half game over Green Bay (4-1), are coming off a 23-16 win at Carolina on Sunday. Chicago is on a two-game winning streak. Los Angeles (4-2), tied for second with Arizona in the NFC West, dropped a 24-16 decision at San Francisco last Sunday and trails first-place Seattle by 1.5 games.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Bears vs. Rams spread: Rams -6

Bears vs. Rams over-under: 45 points

Bears vs. Rams money line: Bears +230, Rams -270

CHI: 3-0 against the spread on the road this season

LAR: Plus-6.3 point differential this season

Why the Rams can cover

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has started the season off strong and passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns with an interception last week against San Francisco. He has registered a 100 or better QB rating in two of his past three games at home and has 933 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception in three career home starts against NFC North opponents.

Goff also has 858 yards passing and seven TDs, including six passing, with two interceptions for a 94.5 rating in three career starts on Monday Night Football.

Also having a solid season is running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who leads the Rams in rushing. He has carried the rock 72 times for 348 yards (4.8 average) and three touchdowns. Henderson rushed for 88 yards in Week 6 and has four touchdowns, including three rushing, in his past five games.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears are finding ways to win and have rattled off two straight victories. Quarterback Nick Foles has been effective since taking over the starting job. Last week against the Panthers, he passed for 198 yards and had two touchdowns, including one passing. He is looking for his third start in a row against the Rams with an 80 or better QB rating.

Also leading Chicago's offense is running back David Montgomery, who had 97 yards from scrimmage, including 58 yards rushing in Week 6 at Carolina. In his last meeting against the Rams, Montgomery had 50 yards from scrimmage. He is aiming for his fifth road game in a row and ninth overall with 50 or more yards from scrimmage.

