Ben Roethlisberger misses second-straight practice; Steelers think Josh Dobbs is ready if needed

Ben Roethlisberger had a forgettable start to the 2018 NFL season, suffering five turnovers against the Browns in a Week 1 tie. We found out later that the Steelers' veteran quarterback suffered an elbow injury near the end of overtime, though coach Mike Tomlin described it as part of the "bumps and bruises" associated with normal play.

But Roethlisberger didn't practice Wednesday, which isn't necessarily unusual because Tomlin has been known to give some of his veterans that day off during the season. But Big Ben didn't practice Thursday either, which certainly raises questions about if he'll suit up in the Steelers' home opener against the Chiefs on Sunday.

"We'll see how I feel tomorrow," Roethlisberger told reporters.

Typically, if a player doesn't practice on Friday, Tomlin doesn't play him on Sunday.

In case you've forgotten, the Steelers cut veteran backup Landry Jones just before the season and kept 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs along with 2018 third-rounder Mason Rudolph. Neither quarterback has taken a regular-season snap, though first-year offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner insists Dobbs is ready if needed.

But before the Chiefs rip up their defensive game plan it's instructive to remember that Roethilsberger has a history of, shall we say, exaggerating injuries only to play and play well.

There's also this: For some reason, Andy Reid struggles against Mike Tomlin-coached teams. The Steelers beat the Chiefs twice in 2016 (including the playoffs) and again last season. Pittsburgh is 4-1 since Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013. Since 2007, when Tomlin was hired, Pittsburgh is 6-2 against the Chiefs, including 3-0 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers' lone loss came in a 2015 game when an injured Roethlisberger was replaced by Landry Jones in the lineup. For now, six of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking Pittsburgh to win.