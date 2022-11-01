The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the rival Cleveland Browns 32-13 on Halloween night, but they suffered more than just their fourth loss of the season. Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Awuzie was injured late in the second quarter while covering Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. This is a huge loss for Cincy's defense, as Awuzie was its top corner. In eight games played, he recorded 35 combined tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble.

The 27-year-old was tied with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry in allowing the lowest completion percentage (38%) in the NFL this season (min. 30 targets) -- allowing 18 completions on 48 targets. The former Dallas Cowboy was in his second year with the Bengals after signing a three-year deal prior to the 2021 season. Last year, Awuzie recorded 64 combined tackles, 14 passes defended and a career-high two interceptions in 14 games played.

With Awuzie out, more pressure will be placed on cornerbacks Eli Apple and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt. The Bengals also have Tre Flowers listed on the depth chart, along with Mike Hilton and Jalen Davis at nickel.

Cincinnati's loss on Monday night snapped a two-game winning streak, and dropped the Bengals to 4-4, as they remain in second place in the AFC North.