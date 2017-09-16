Bengals coach Marvin Lewis reportedly faced 'near mutiny' after loss to Texans
The Bengals are 0-2 and haven't scored a touchdown this season
The Bengals' historically slow start to the season -- one that included two straight home games without a touchdown -- forced coach Marvin Lewis' hand Friday when he fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Dave Lazor.
In fact, Lewis was reportedly facing a "near mutiny" if he didn't replace Zampese, a source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
This meshes with tweets from Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer in the hours after the Bengals' 13-9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night.
Green, one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers who has 10 catches for 141 yards this season, was visibly frustrated after the game.
Meanwhile quarterback Andy Dalton, who had a career year in 2015 before a Week 14 thumb injury ended his season, has struggled in 18 games since. Dalton ranked second in value per play among all passers in 2015, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and slipped to 12th last season. His drop in production coincides with Zampese inheriting the job from Hue Jackson, who left to become the Browns coach after the 2015 season.
The numbers paint a sobering portrait:
Andy Dalton, by coordinator pic.twitter.com/jslRzixPwR— Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) September 15, 2017
More on #Bengals O with Hue Jackson vs. Ken Zampese, per @NFLResearch. One caveat: Hue was working with more talent pic.twitter.com/YY5tsn08cQ— Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) September 15, 2017
The good news is that Lazor has some experience as an offensive coordinator; he held the same title with the Dolphins in 2014 and '15. And while Miami ranked eighth in offense in Lazor's first season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, they fell to 22nd in 2015 and Lazor was fired in late November.
And things will get worse before they get better; the Bengals travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sept. 24 before playing in Cleveland in Week 4.
-
Week 2 NFL DFS picks: Montgomery, Brown
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Watt's fundraiser ends with $37 million
Earlier, the Texans dedicated the season to the people and city of Houston
-
Report: Dixon suspended two more games
The Ravens running back is also already out of the year with a torn meniscus
-
Week 2 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Hightower, Amendola out for Patriots
Good news for the Saints
-
NFL expert picks: Pros love Bucs, Bills
Professional NFL bettors are loving Bills and Buccaneers this weekend
Add a Comment