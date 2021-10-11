Joe Burrow was released from a Cincinnati area hospital Sunday night, checking out fine after being treated for a possible throat contusion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Burrow was transported to the hospital shortly following Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers.

Burrow's trip to the hospital was a precautionary measure, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Bengals believe that Burrow was poked in the throat at some point during Sunday's game.

While it was unrelated to his hospital visit, Burrow spent time in the team's medical tent after getting hit by several Packers defenders late in the first half. Burrow was initially hit by Packer defensive back Darnell Savage as Burrow decided to run on a third-and-12 play.

Burrow did not miss a play on Sunday, however, as he went 26 of 38 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Burrow continued to have success throwing to rookie Ja'Marr Chase, who caught six passes for 159 yards that included a 70-yard touchdown reception.

"He was pretty good," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow's play, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "He made some critical plays where he extended plays."

Burrow's play helped Cincinnati force overtime before losing the game on Mason Crosby's 49-yard field goal after both teams missed multiple field goals. Cincinnati is now 3-2 after seeing their two-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday.