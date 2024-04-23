The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that quarterback Jake Browning has signed a two-year contract through 2025. The Bengals had exclusive rights to the veteran QB for the 2024 season before reaching a multiyear deal.

The 28-year-old made his pro debut in the final minutes of a Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. He eventually took on a larger role after Joe Burrow went down in Week 11 with a season-ending wrist injury.

The backup-turned-starter got his first win on Dec. 4, an overtime victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game he went 32 of 37, setting the record for highest completion percentage in a quarterback's first or second career start at 86.5%. He also had 354 yards passing, one touchdown in the air and one on the ground.

In nine games, seven of which were starts, he went 4-3 with a 70.4 completion percentage, 1,936 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions and three rushing touchdowns.

Burrow has given positive updates on his injury and if he can stay healthy the Bengals will likely be a contender again this year. Cincinnati missed the playoffs last year and while Browning showed promise as a backup, without the former No. 1 pick the Bengals were not able to extend their season.