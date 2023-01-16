Two AFC North rivals are battling from Cincinnati in Super Wild Card Weekend, as the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals are vying for a spot in the divisional round. Despite being nearly double-digit underdogs, Tyler Huntley and the Ravens kept things close with the Bengals into the fourth quarter. That is, until disaster struck.

Tied at 17 apiece, the Ravens had possession at the Bengals' 2-yard line thanks to a 35-yard run from Huntley. After Baltimore picked up just 1 yard on two plays, the Ravens opted to try the quarterback sneak on third-and-goal. Instead of picking up six points at the goal line, Huntley had the ball punched out by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, and defensive end Sam Hubbard caught the loose ball and ran it back 98 yards to give Cincy the lead.

Check out what happened, here:

Hubbard was in the right place at the right time, and the ball bounced right into his hands. The defensive end then turned on the jets, and outraced everyone to the end zone. Hubbard was born in Cincinnati, played his high school ball in Cincinnati, played his college ball at Ohio State and then was drafted by Cincinnati in the third round back in 2018. What a moment for the Ohio kid.

Check out this angle of the play.

Per CBS Sports research, this 98-yard fumble return marked the longest touchdown in Bengals playoff history, the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history, the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in playoff history and is tied for the fourth-longest defensive touchdown in NFL postseason history. Maybe more importantly, it gave the Bengals the lead in a tight postseason matchup against their rivals.