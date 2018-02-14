Bill Belichick finally takes a day off, doesn't disappoint with vacation wardrobe

A year ago, Bill Belichick celebrated his fifth Super Bowl ring as the coach of the Patriots by leading a "No days off!" chant at their parade in frigid New England. This year, Belichick doesn't have much to celebrate after his Patriots fell short in Super Bowl LII, but he's still making the most of his offseason. It turns out, Belichick does, in fact, take days off.

On Valentine's Day, Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, posted a photo that showed the couple standing on a beach that doesn't appear to be located in Foxborough. Her caption included the following quote: "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love ... I love ... I love you!" But the most important takeaway is that Belichick's vacation/beach wardrobe is exactly what you'd expect it to be.

Take a look:

Let's take a closer look at his attire, because it's the offseason and there's nothing better to do. Besides, it's not often we catch a glimpse of Belichick outside his natural habitat.

We'll work our way from the bottom up. Belichick is wearing actual shoes -- not sandals or flip flops -- on the beach because of course he is. And those aren't just any kind of shoes. Those appear to be "toe shoes." You know the ones I'm taking about, right? The running shoes that have actual toes.

Instagram: lindaholliday_

His swim trunks/shorts aren't out of the ordinary, but his shirt really is perfect for Belichick. It looks like it says something along the lines of "Adapt or Die," which is pretty much the definition of the Patriot Way. Except it doesn't say exactly that does it? No, it says "Adapt Die" with the snake of the Gadsden flag sitting between the two words.

Instagram: lindaholliday_

The Gadsden flag doesn't really have one meaning. It was used during the American Revolution and has since been co-opted by political groups, soccer fan groups, and license plates. In 2016, The New Yorker went deep on its meaning. Long story short, I have no idea what it means in this context. So, let's move on.

It's difficult to read Belichick's visor, but Deadspin's Samer Kalaf concluded that it says "VII Rings." That makes sense. Belichick has won five Super Bowls as a head coach and two as a defensive coordinator. He already renamed his boat VII Rings. Let's go with that then.

Instagram: lindaholliday_

So, there you have it. Belichick might be taking a day off away from football, but his classic Belichickian style never takes a day off.