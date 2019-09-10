Bill Belichick makes interesting Randy Moss, Antonio Brown comparison; Tom Brady is eager to get to work

Business is boomin' in New England with the arrival of Antonio Brown.

The wide receiver unquestionably brings immense talent to Foxborough, but there's naturally the question of what kind of player the Patriots are getting. Is AB going to toe the company line, produce on the field, while keeping his antics to a minimum or is he going to follow the same path that spelled the end to his tenures in Pittsburgh and Oakland?

"I wasn't in either of those places so I can't comment on what did or didn't happen there," Belichick said on Tuesday when asked about his confidence level that Brown won't be disruptive off-the-field.

He added: "It's the same thing you guys said about Randy Moss when we brought him in."

Of course, putting Brown's name in the same breath as Randy Moss, who also came to New England following a stint with the Raiders, will only fuel the expectation by some that this offense could mirror the one that shattered NFL records in 2007.

While Moss certainly had some character questions to answer upon his arrival to the Pats, Oakland was also moving on from player who they thought may have been on the decline after totaling 553 receiving yards in 2006. With Brown, it's a bit different. He's clearly at the height of his powers and the crux of whether or not he'll be successful in New England seems to solely lean on whether or not he can keep a positive attitude and stay our of the cryotherapy chambers.

"I'm not judging anything before I've had a chance to go out and practice and prepare," Tom Brady said on Westwood One Monday of Brown's arrival and the spotty reputation that's coming with him. "I've had so many great teammates over the years and, Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him. He's a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He's been extremely productive."

"The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate, and get on the practice field and go through things. I'm not buying into any hype or potential. I'm into work. He's into work and our entire offense is into doing what's in the best interest for the team and I'm really excited to get to practice on Wednesday."

Not flying off the reservation is obviously priority No. 1 for things working out for Brown, but there's also the Brady-trust factor. We've seen plenty of pass catchers over the years not build up a rapport with TB12 and they've struggled because of it. For those two, building up quick chemistry out of the gate is imperative.

"When you haven't played with guys, you got to try to do it as quickly as possible and the clock is ticking on us right now," Brady said of building a quick relationship with Brown. "This is not the offseason program. This is about real games that count, and we are going to try and spend as much time as we can together and really get up to speed and lock in with what our roles and responsibilities are."

If we've learned anything over the course of this Brown sage, it's that things can change on a dime. For the moment, however, it appears like both Brady and Belichick are cautiously optimistic at what Brown can bring to the table.

And by Belichick's words on Tuesday, even he has Moss on the brain as a potential ceiling for this marriage.