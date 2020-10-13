It's been a long time since the Tennessee Titans have taken the field, not to mention escaped public scrutiny. More than two weeks after edging the Minnesota Vikings to open the year 3-0, Mike Vrabel's squad has become the poster child for COVID-19 outbreaks in the NFL. And yet, on Tuesday night, with chunks of the league's early-season schedule already disrupted by their pandemic hurdles, the Titans will finally be back in action when they host the similarly unbeaten Buffalo Bills.

Will the Titans somehow benefit from their long absence and stay atop the AFC South? Or are the Bills, even with the push and pull of scheduling changes, just too dangerous to be topped? Josh Allen, after all, is playing like the surest candidate for 2020 MVP honors outside of heavyweights like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. We'll find out soon enough, assuming another COVID scare doesn't send Tennessee into another tizzy. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 5 clash:

Bills vs. Titans prediction

The Titans may be 3-0, but their wins came against the banged-up Broncos (1-3), the rebuilding Jaguars (1-4) and the struggling Vikings (1-4). You take wins where you can get them, but it's not like they blew out any of those clubs, either. Vrabel, meanwhile, may be known for his ground-and-pound approach and tough-as-nails defense, but through most of Week 5, only two teams have fewer rushing yards and only two teams are giving up more yards per game. In other words, Tennessee isn't necessarily performing well in either of its "best" areas right now, and now the team is coming off two on-again, off-again weeks of disrupted practice.

It doesn't help Tennessee that the Bills are rolling into town with one of the NFL's most explosive offenses of the year. Josh Allen is a big-play machine under center, and he's got the size to withstand anything the Titans bring up front. His weapons, meanwhile, shouldn't have much trouble finding space downfield, with guys like Stefon Diggs and John Brown poised to go off. Throw in the fact Sean McDermott's got himself a top-10 rush defense right now, and this has all the makings of a fifth straight Buffalo victory.

Pick: Bills 31, Titans 22

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game, as well as the upcoming Week 6 slate.