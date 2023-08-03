Stefon Diggs admitted recently that he and the Bills overcame "in-house" issues earlier this offseason, attributing his brief absence from mandatory minicamp to "family problems." But the star wide receiver never desired a breakup with Buffalo, according to general manager Brandon Beane, nor did any other team inquire about a potential trade.

"No one called on Diggs," Beane said on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week. "I think people know that he's ours, and we wouldn't (do that) -- even if there was an issue -- and he was never asking to be traded. That never came up. I've got a great relationship with his agent, Adisa Bakari. So it was truly never an issue. It was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page."

Beane's remarks came after McAfee referenced Diggs' previous departure from the Vikings, who dealt the wideout to the Bills in 2020 after drama between the receiver and Minnesota brass. But Diggs himself has also downplayed whatever frustrations he had.

"Everybody has family issues," the Pro Bowler told reporters at the start of training camp. "Everybody has family problems. I was here (in the spring), I did have a conversation with coach (Sean McDermott), and I like to keep things in-house. ... My main focus and my only focus is winning. Super Bowls. ... We've been trying to get over the hump. It's all water under the bridge now. I attribute it to family matters. All is well. Now we're back to work."

Some reports had suggested Diggs' frustrations stemmed from his role in the Bills' 2022 postseason, and his influence on the offensive design and play-calling. But Diggs disputed those claims, adding that he "100 percent" wants to remain with the Bills for the remainder of his career. Prior to 2022, the wideout signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the team.