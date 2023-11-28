Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson let his emotions get the better of him after Sunday's overtime loss in Philadelphia.

Following that 37-34 overtime defeat, an altercation was caught on camera between a collection of Buffalo players and Eagles fans. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips can be seen walking away from the sideline and toward the stands while he's jawing with a particular Eagles fan. Lawson then came into that altercation from Phillips' right and appeared to shove the fan. Bills players were quick to grab Lawson and escort him back to the sideline before the situation escalated further. Phillips also retreated toward the bench but continued to exchange verbal blows with the fan as Leonard Floyd ushered him back.

Security also intervened as the fan continued to shout back towards the Bills as they were departing the brief skirmish.

Lawson took to Instagram to apologize for the incident.

"Those of you who know me know that I'm all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents," Lawson wrote, per ESPN. "Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed."

The incident is being reviewed by the Eagles.

The overtime loss dropped the Bills to 6-6 on the season and they are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, outside of the playoff picture.