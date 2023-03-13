The Buffalo Bills are beefing up the group in front of Josh Allen. According to a report from NFL Media, the Bills have agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million contract.

McGovern, a former third-round pick back in 2019, was used in a rotational role during his first two seasons (including as a fullback at times) before taking over as the Cowboys' starting left guard in 2022. With the team seemingly looking to retain Tyron Smith, Terence Steele and Tyler Smith, there is less room for him in the lineup in 2023.

McGovern started 15 games last season and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 65 (out of 85) guard, though he ranked notably higher as a pass blocker (14th) than he did in the run game (79th). Buffalo will presumably slide McGovern into the lineup spot vacated by free agent Rodger Saffold. Signed away from the Tennessee Titans last offseason, Saffold's play somewhat regressed in 2022, which was his age-34 season. (He did still make the Pro Bowl, though.)

The Bills likely still need some work along the offensive line, which underperformed last season. Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse at left tackle and center are solid starters, but Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown did not play as well on the right side of the line. With the Bills seemingly looking to run the ball better (and reportedly being in the mix for former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams), they will need upgrades at other spots to accomplish that goal, but McGovern is a solid start.