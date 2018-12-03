Brett Favre 'sickened' after being tricked into recording anti-Semitic video for white supremacists

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Brett Favre was duped into using anti-Semitic language in a personalized video recorded for a group of white supremacist YouTubers. Now, Favre is expressing regret about not being vigilant enough to avoid being tricked.

It happened when Favre fulfilled a request on the app "Cameo," where users can pay to have celebrities record short, personalized video messages for them. The Hall of Fame quarterback was paid $500 by noted hate groups the Handsome Truth and the Goyim Defense League, who provided Favre with a script that was carefully crafted to include veiled anti-Semitic rhetoric without being too outwardly obvious.

The white supremacists posed as a veterans organization when requesting the video message from Favre, according to Buzzfeed News.

"Brett Favre here with a shoutout to the Handsome Truth and the GDL boys," Favre says in the shaky video. "You guys are patriots in my eyes. So keep waking them up and don't let the small get you down. Keep fighting, too, and don't ever forget the USS Liberty and the men and women who died on that day. God bless and take care." The video is loaded with coded anti-Semitic language. For example, "small" stands for "small hats," a slur for yarmulkes.

After Buzzfeed revealed that Favre and multiple other celebrities, including comedian Andy Dick and rapper Soulja Boy, had been tricked on Cameo, the longtime Packers quarterback attempted to explain the situation with a post on Facebook, saying he was "sickened" by the group and "distressed" that he helped to endorse their hate messages.

On November 22, I received a request to record a shout-out supporting what appeared to be a U.S. veterans organization for Cameo, a company that enables consumers to book personalized video greetings from celebrities. I had previously fulfilled more than 50 of these requests without incident. Since I match service dogs with military veterans who have PTSD, I assumed that the request stemmed from my interest in veterans affairs and recorded the message. A few days later, I was distressed to learn that the request came from an anti-Semitic group that reposted my video with comments implying that I endorsed their mission. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am therefore donating my $500 Cameo fee to Charities supporting their fight against hate and bigotry. Like most Americans, I am sickened by what these groups stand for and concerned about their role in fueling today's negative political climate. The Cameo request from this organization is a prime example of how these groups are misusing social media to promote their agenda. I thought I was creating a message to support the brave men and women of our military forces. Had I understood the source of the request, I never would have fulfilled it. All of us – myself included – need to be vigilant to protect this country from these dangers.

It's rather unfortunate that Favre got got, but this should serve as a valuable lesson to other celebrities on Cameo and various social media platforms who are fulfilling requests from strangers. It's always important to carefully vet the source of those requests.