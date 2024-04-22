The Denver Broncos have added some secondary help as the franchise, and the rest of the league, rockets toward the NFL Draft on Thursday. The team officially announced on Monday it has signed free agent cornerback Levi Wallace to a one-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not initially revealed.

Wallace entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Buffalo Bills after playing his collegiate career at Alabama. For the Crimson Tide, the now 28-year-old won two national championships. Wallace started all seven of his games played as a rookie and then became a mainstay in the Bills secondary for the next three seasons. In each of those next three seasons, Wallace tallied at least eight pass breakups and two interceptions. In 2021, he had a career-high 10 pass breakups in 17 games played for Buffalo and also had an interception during the playoffs.

In the spring of 2022, Wallace signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers and has spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh. Last year, he started nine of his 16 games played and had 11 pass breakups with two interceptions.

Wallace now joins a Denver secondary that has Patrick Surtain II headlining the cornerback position along with fellow corners Damarri Mathis, Tremon Smith, Art Green and Reese Taylor.