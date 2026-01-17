The end of the first half got pretty wild on Saturday with the Denver Broncos closing things out by pulling off a scoring feat that hadn't happened in the NFL playoffs in more than 30 years.

The Broncos scored 10 points over the final 30 seconds of the first half, marking the first time since the 1993 season that a team scored that many points to end a first half. The scoring spree for the Broncos started when Bo Nix hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard touchdown pass with just 22 seconds left to play in the first half.

The scoring play gave the Broncos a 17-10 lead.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Bills took over on their own 30-yard line with just 16 seconds left in the second quarter, and at that point, it probably would have made sense to just let the half in, but instead, the Bills tried to make something happen. On a first-and-10 play, Josh Allen couldn't find an open receiver, so he decided to scramble and he ended up fumbling after taking a hit from Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos recovered the ball with two seconds left in the first half, which was just enough time for Wil Lutz to hit a 50-yard field goal. In a span of just 22 seconds, the divisional playoff game went from a 10-10 tie to the Broncos leading 20-10.

There's only been one other instance in the Super Bowl era where a team scored 10 points in the final 30 seconds of the first half and that came in a divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and Packers back in January 1994. In that game, the Cowboys hit a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the half. The Packers then fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and Troy Aikman made them pay by throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jay Novacek. The 10-point spurt gave the Cowboys a 17-3 lead at halftime in a game they ended up winning 27-17.

As for the Bills-Broncos game, Allen has struggled with turnovers. Not only did he fumble at the end of the first half, but he also fumbled on Buffalo's opening drive of the second half. He also threw an interception in the third quarter and if you combine that with a James Cook fumble, the Bills have turned the ball over four times through three quarters.

For the latest updates from the game, including the score, be sure to check out our live blog here.