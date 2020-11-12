The Cleveland Browns have been without arguably their top offensive player for four straight games, but they're set to welcome him back on Sunday. Sidelined since early October with an MCL injury, running back Nick Chubb has been activated and will be on the field when the Browns host the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chubb's workload remains uncertain for Week 10 but there has been no indication he will be limited.

No. 2 back Kareem Hunt has been reasonably productive in Chubb's absence, totaling 142 rushing yards on 32 carries between Weeks 8-9, but he averaged under four yards per carry in his first two starts, including a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb, meanwhile, was off to a Pro Bowl-caliber start before hurting his knee. The 24-year-old racked up 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns during the Browns' 3-1 start, while also averaging nearly six yards per carry.

Chubb will be a welcome addition to a Browns offense that's lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and endured struggles by quarterback Baker Mayfield in recent weeks. On Sunday, Chubb and the Browns will face a Texans defense that is 29th in the league in scoring, 32nd in rushing, and 25th in third down efficiency.