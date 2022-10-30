Running back Kareem Hunt may get his wish of heading to a new team. When Hunt asked to be traded in August, the Cleveland Browns denied the request, but now the team is willing to grant the trade, per ESPN.

Cleveland would prefer to get something back for Hunt in a trade before the deadline hits on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET, rather than get nothing for him if he leaves this offseason in free agency.

With Hunt in the last year of his contract and vocal about wanting a new deal, the Browns may choose to get what they can from the situation now, rather than risk losing him ahead of next season.

The Browns are looking for a fourth-round draft pick or compensation that is an improvement over their compensatory 2024 pick, according to ESPN.

Hunt has one year remaining on the two-year extension he signed in 2020, paying him $1.35 million in base salary and $6.25 million in yearly cash, per Spotrac.

The situation with Hunt has been ongoing and the running back sat out multiple days of team drills back in training camp in an attempt to pressure the Browns into the extension he was seeking.

So far this season, Hunt has 263 yards and three touchdowns on the ground along with 15 receptions for 87 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Browns currently sit at 2-5 ahead of their divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football.''