JuJu Smith-Schuster posted gaudy numbers for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night's Super Wild-Card Weekend finale, totaling 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, but the Cleveland Browns got the last laugh. The Browns dropped 48 points on the Steelers to snap a 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh, upset their AFC North rivals and advance to the Divisional Round with their first playoff win since 1994. From Baker Mayfield to Kareem Hunt to Jarvis Landry, a number of Browns made it a point to poke fun at Smith-Schuster while celebrating their big night.

JuJu, of course, has been a steady presence in the headlines as of late. The fourth-year pass-catcher infamously drew the ire of another division rival, the Bengals, late in the regular season for recording his own pre-game dance routine on Cincinnati's midfield logo prior to kickoff. Then, in the lead-up to Sunday's wild-card game against Cleveland, Smith-Schuster gave the Browns some bulletin-board material by downplaying his opponent's talent: "I think they're nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don't know. The Browns is the Browns."

It's no surprise, then, that the Browns had some fun with Smith-Schuster's way with words -- and dance routines -- after Sunday's on-field results. First, Mayfield was seen excitedly repeating JuJu's remarks -- "The Browns is the Browns" -- to teammates on the way into the locker room:

Inside the locker room, things were even wilder. Jarvis Landry, who scooted past the Steelers secondary on multiple occasions for a big night, recreated Smith-Schuster's entire pre-game dance.

And then, to bring the house down, the entire Browns team appeared to rock out to "Corvette Corvette," the song Smith-Schuster used for his pre-game dances. Kareem Hunt can be seen in one video of the celebration, taking another jab at the wideout's remarks about Cleveland.