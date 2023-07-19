The Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday, just one year after drafting the Oklahoma product. It turns out Winfrey is currently under police investigation, according to Cleveland's Fox 8, for his second off-field incident in four months.

Winfrey, 22, allegedly threatened a woman while possessing a gun in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday night, Fox's investigative team reported. He has not been arrested or charged, but the matter was referred for investigation, hours before the Browns announced Winfrey's release.

This April, almost exactly a year after he entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick, Winfrey was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in Harris County, Texas, for allegedly causing "bodily injury" to a woman he was dating. It's possible he could still face NFL discipline for this incident, even after becoming a free agent.

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a Browns rookie, logging 22 tackles, two quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks in a reserve role. He was slated to compete for a top rotational job along Cleveland's front this summer, behind starters Jordan Elliott and Dalvin Tomlinson, the latter of whom arrived on a four-year, $57 million deal this offseason.