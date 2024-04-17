For the first time in nine years, the Cleveland Browns are making a change to their helmet. The team has worn a brown facemask with their helmet since 2015, but starting with the upcoming season, the Browns will be switching to a white facemask.

The orange shell of the Browns' helmet has gone unchanged for most of the past 50 years, but the team has been switching facemasks regularly.

Fans had been clamoring for the team to bring back the white facemask, so the Browns decided to listen, according to executive vice president JW Johnson.

"We heard our loyal fans and are thrilled to see the white facemask featured on the Browns' helmets beginning with the 2024 season and beyond as we continue to write the history of our franchise," Johnson said.

The Browns brought out Nick Chubb to model the new look.

If you want to see every angle of the new helmet, don't worry, the Browns have you covered.

The white facemasks are a blast from the past for Cleveland. The Browns originally wore them from 1975 thru 1995. When the team returned to the NFL in 1999, they kept the white facemasks through the 2005 season before switching over to gray. The gray ones stuck around for nearly a decade, before Cleveland decided to switch to a Brown facemask, which is what they've worn for the past nine seasons (You can see the Brown facemask below).

Although the Browns got rid of the white facemask in 2005, they did break it out for two games over the past three seasons, and now, they'll be making it a part of their permanent look.

The Browns seems to love the look of white on their helmets. Not only do they now have a white facemask on their orange helmets, but they also unveiled an alternate white helmet that they wore for three games last year, a look they'll mostly likely wear again for at least one game in 2024.