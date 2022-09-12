Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin was a game-time decision to suit up for the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys due to his knee injury, and while he did play, Godwin left the game early due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Godwin is reportedly expected to miss some time because of it.

According to NFL Media, Godwin suffered a hamstring strain, and could be sidelined a few weeks. There is reportedly some optimism that this isn't a major injury, and Godwin's reconstructed knee held up fine in Week 1. Still, this new issue is going to cost him a few games.

Godwin tore his ACL on Dec. 19, but worked hard to get back on the field. He caught all three targets for 35 yards against the Cowboys on Sunday night, and looked comfortable running before straining the hamstring. The Pro Bowler agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension back in March after catching 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played last year before his ACL tear. It was the second 1,100-yard campaign of his career.

With Godwin out, Tom Brady and the offense will have to rely on the veteran Julio Jones to step up and be a legitimate starter. He had an impressive first game against the Cowboys, catching three passes for 69 yards. Per NFL Media, two of his top three fastest speeds as a ball-carrier since 2020 were recorded on Sunday night. He reached a top speed of 20.62 miles per hour on a 48-yard reception in the second quarter, and 19.98 miles per hour on a rushing attempt that went for 12 yards. Tampa Bay also has another newcomer that figures to receive more touches in Godwin's absence in former Atlanta Falcons wideout Russell Gage, who caught two passes for 13 yards on Sunday night.