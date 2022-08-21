The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced bad luck with offensive linemen this year, the latest involving left guard Aaron Stinnie, who injured his knee in Saturday's preseason loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL and is out for the season. Bowles says the Buccaneers have depth at guard but are always looking for more. Luke Goedeke is in line to start in place of Stinnie, who was competing for the starting job at the position. Nick Leverett is also in competition for the job.

Stinnie is just the latest Buccaneers lineman to experience an injury this preseason. Starting center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury and his return this year is unknown. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs left joint practice with the Tennessee Titans with an oblique injury, while the Buccaneers are still trying to figure out the shocking retirement of Ali Marpet and the free agent departure of Alex Cappa on the interior. The Buccaneers cleared the right guard issue by acquiring Shaq Mason as he's penciled into the role.

Robert Hainsey is the front-runner to start at center. With the Stinnie injury, the Buccaneers will have three different starting linemen in Week 1 from last year -- a different look for quarterback Tom Brady when he returns.

Bowles did have some good news on that front. Brady is expected back this week, even if there isn't a specific date when the quarterback will return to practice. The Buccaneers head coach hasn't decided if Brady will play in the final preseason game against the Colts.