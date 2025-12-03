The Buccaneers are, at long last, getting healthy. Tampa Bay is opening the 21-day practice window for star wide receiver Mike Evans as well as second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Evans, 32, broke his collarbone and suffered a concussion in Week 7 against the Lions, landing hard after nearly reeling in a deep pass from Baker Mayfield. That had been Evans' first game back since Week 3, when he suffered a hamstring injury. Coach Todd Bowles said after the Lions game that the collarbone injury would keep Evans "out mostly toward the end of the year."

Overall this season, Evans has 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown, so while his record-tying streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons is over, the fact that he's potentially returning on the earlier side of the timeline set by Bowles is a very good sign for Tampa Bay.

McMillan, 23, reeled in 37 catches for 461 yards and eight scores last season as a third-round rookie out of Washington; the eight touchdown catches were third-most by a rookie in franchise history. Expected to open the season as a starter, McMillan landed awkwardly after trying to catch a high throw in the preseason and suffered a "severely sprained neck" that had him in a brace for several months.

Jones noted that both players will "take some time getting back on the game field," so while a return to the lineup may not be imminent, this is a key step forward.

Buccaneers finally getting healthy

Tampa Bay has battled a litany of injuries this season. Star left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery shortly before the regular season began and missed the first three games of the season. Likewise, wide receiver Chris Godwin, recovering from a severe leg/ankle injury last season, did not debut until Week 4. Godwin then missed Weeks 6-11 with a fibula injury. Bucky Irving played for the first time since Week 4 last week due to foot and shoulder injuries.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke has played in just six games due to a foot injury and aggravation, though he has been back for the last four games. Right guard Cody Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Despite that, Tampa Bay is 7-5 and atop the NFC South. Mayfield has thrown for 2,600 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions and run for 246 yards. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have played well in Irving's absence, and standout first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka has shined with 791 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He and seventh-round rookie Tez Johnson (five touchdowns) have been on the receiving end of more than half of Mayfield's touchdowns.

Tampa Bay is yet to play a snap this season with its top three wide receivers -- Evans, Egbuka and Godwin -- on the field together.

Playoff impact

The Buccaneers have a half-game lead on the Panthers (7-6) for the NFC South lead; SportsLine currently gives Tampa Bay an 85% chance to win the division and an 86% chance to make the playoffs.

Evans' and McMillan's potential returns could provide a boost to ensure Tampa Bay captures its fifth straight division title, especially considering the Buccaneers face division opponents four times over the next five weeks, including the Panthers twice.