Cowboys star Micah Parsons joked Thursday that Tom Brady has been "dominating this league too long," looking forward to the day the seven-time Super Bowl champion calls it quits. It turns out it's still anyone's guess as to when that might happen. Asked earlier Thursday if he's considered whether 2022 will be his final NFL season, the Buccaneers quarterback left all options on the table, admitting he's unsure what the future holds following his 23rd year.

"I think we're all getting one day older at a time, so, you know, we're all not sure whether we're gonna be here next year or not," Brady told reporters. "That's the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. So we should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have, which is the one we have in front of us now."

Now 45, Brady is coming off an offseason full of headlines pertaining to his age, starting with his post-2021 retirement and abrupt return to the Buccaneers just 40 days later. Recently, the quarterback has been the subject of tabloid speculation regarding his home life after an unprecedented 11-day absence from training camp. Asked how he juggles such talk with his career responsibilities, Brady downplayed the tension at Thursday's press conference.

"It's been like that for a long time for me, so I know how to try do my best," he said, "and try to be a professional, show up every day and do my job the best way I can, obviously."

Brady was more pointed, albeit vague, when asked previously about his summer absence.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters after his lone preseason appearance. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."