Bud Dupree won't have to sign a one-year "prove it" contract after all. While Dupree is recovering from last season's torn ACL injury, NFL teams are not worried about the pass rusher's health, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Rapoport reported that Dupree's recovery is going "really well" after sustaining the injury near the end of the Steelers' Week 12 win over the Ravens.

Dupree was the 23rd-ranked player on CBS Sports NFL Insider Pete Prisco's free agent power rankings. Many players on Prisco's list that were ahead of Dupree have since come off the market. That includes Lions pass rusher Romeo Okwara, Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, and defensive end Leonard Williams. Dupree is the highest-rated pass rusher on Prisco's list that is still available.

Two years ago, the Steelers were deciding whether or not to pick up Bud Dupree's fifth-year option. Pittsburgh ultimately did, and was rewarded with Dupree's best season to date. Dupree's success in 2019 resulted in the Steelers franchise tagging him in 2020. Over the past 27 games, Dupree tallied 19.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. During his first six seasons, Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Dupree's value to the Steelers was on full display during his absence. The Steelers were 11-0 with Dupree in the starting lineup in 2020. They went 1-5 without him, including a wild-card loss to the Cleveland Browns. That wasn't lost on the Steelers' brass, who have publicly expressed their desire to try to re-sign Dupree this offseason.

Dupree's market value is currently estimated at four years and $18.2 million per season, according to Spotrac. While the league's reduced salary cap may limit his suitors, Dupree should still have a robust market once he officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday. Among the teams that may pursue Dupree's services include the Falcons, Panthers, Colts and Titans.