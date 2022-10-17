The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the 53-man roster and released kicker Matt Ammendola, the team announced on their official Twitter account Monday. Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins has missed 14 of the last 16 games between injuries and the suspension.

Hopkins will make his 2022 season debut on Thursday Night Football in the Cardinals' home game against the New Orleans Saints. No doubt the University of Phoenix crowd will welcome him back.

The Cardinals confirmed that Hopkins will go back to the No. 1 receiver role and will be joined by their latest wideout addition Robbie Anderson, who was added via trade from the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Hollywood Brown is another wide receiver in the lineup, but after suffering a foot injury his participation with the wideout group will be paused for the time being. In fact, he Brown reportedly could be lost for the season.

The Cardinals are 2-4 and in last place in the NFC West. The offense is clearly missing their star wideout and they should look a lot scarier with Hopkins on the field.

So far this season, the Cardinals have the 16th most yards per game on offense and are 21st in points scored, a downgrade from where they were last year.

Last season, Hopkins played and started in 10 games, recording 42 receptions for 572 yards, eight touchdowns and 32 first downs.

To make room for Hopkins, the Cardinals released Ammendola, who missed an extra point on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kicker Matt Prater's status is not yet known, but an announcement is expected this week, and this move may indicate he's ready to return from injury.