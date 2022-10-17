Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. According to ESPN, the Panthers get a 6th-round pick in 2024 and a 7th-round pick in 2025.

This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff during their Week 6 loss to the Los Angles Rams. The veteran wideout was seen sitting on a Gatorade cooler away from his teammates on the sideline. Then, he got into a verbal altercation with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. That's when interim coach Steve Wilks told him to depart to the locker room for the remainder of the game. After the contest, Anderson said he was not sure why he was sent to the locker room early.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

Robbie Anderson CAR • WR • 3 TAR 27 REC 13 REC YDs 206 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Anderson had been the subject of trade rumors as the Panthers mull a total rebuild and possibly move several other key contributors including star running back Christian McCaffrey. Given what unfolded on Sunday, it's not surprising to see Anderson being the first shoe to drop in this potential Panthers yard sale.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers in the spring of 2020 and re-signed with the team on a two-year extension that has him under contract through the 2023 season. In 39 regular season games for the Panthers, Anderson logged 161 receptions, 1,821 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona gets a boost to its wide receiver room after Hollywood Brown was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot following the club's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Brown told reporters that initial X-rays were negative, but ESPN reported on Monday that the wideout has potentially suffered a season-ending injury, which may have been the catalyst for acquiring Anderson.

The addition of Anderson should help cushion the blow of possibly losing Brown, as will the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who is slated to come back from his six-game suspension this week.

Anderson will need to get caught up to speed quickly, however, as the Cardinals are working on a short week as they host the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" to begin Week 7.