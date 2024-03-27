ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jonathan Gannon has no doubt who his franchise quarterback is. It's the same player who's been the Arizona Cardinals quarterback over the last five seasons.

The Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, in prime position to draft one of the top quarterbacks. However, they ended any speculation in February about drafting a quarterback, reaffirming their commitment to Kyler Murray.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon doubled down on why Murray is the quarterback he wants to coach.

"Since we came in here and started from scratch, everything we've asked of him he's went above and beyond," Gannon said. "If you watched the tape you know why I'm convicted. It's not only the tape, but the other things that he brings to the table. As a person, as a teammate, as a competitor, I absolutely love. Like saddle me up, let's go."

The Cardinals will need to add talent on offense for Murray to reach the ceiling Gannon believes he can reach. Gannon preached how the sky was the limit for Murray and why he can reach that potential. Gannon and Murray have a good relationship that continues to grow heading into Year 2 together.

"There's some things we want to explore, that we think he can handle," Gannon said. "He wants some things added that he likes and that he's comfortable with. I just think that him, taking all the reps, will not only help him develop within our system and him as a player.

"His best football is ahead of him, which is interesting to say because he's already played at a high level. I really think he's gonna keep going up."

The Cardinals are expected to add a wide receiver at the top of the draft, especially after they traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons and Marquise Brown left in free agency. For now, Greg Dortch is the top wideout and is part of the team's plans.

"The thing I really love about him is that he's got a smile on his face and he loves ball, and he loves to practice," Gannon said about Murray. "He loves to play, he loves the process, loves to compete. I'll line up with him."

These are the types of players Gannon wants to coach, and likely the player Gannon is looking for with the No. 4 pick in the draft.