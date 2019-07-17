Cardinals release Desmond Harrison in the wake of charges of assault on female

The Arizona Cardinals signed supplemental draft pick Jalen Thompson on Wednesday, releasing tackle Desmond Harrison in a corresponding roster move. The release of Harrison comes after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male.

.@AZCardinals agree to a contract with supplemental draft pick S Jalen Thompson, and cut T Desmond Harrison after he was charged with assault.https://t.co/vpmxSNDlsc — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 17, 2019

BREAKING: Greensboro (NC) Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for @AZCardinals offensive tackle Desmond Harrison, per source. Charges involve assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) July 17, 2019

Yahoo! Sports reports that the Greensboro police department confirmed the issuance of a felony arrest warrant for Harrison, but would not confirm when the incident occurred, nor the identity of the woman or her relationship to Harrison.

Harrison was an undrafted-free-agent signing of the Cleveland Browns last season. He started the first eight games of the year at left tackle before being benched and then waived. The Cardinals claimed Harrison off the wire, and he noted upon arrival that he hoped to prove more reliable in his second NFL stop than he was in his first.

"I'll just show that with my actions," Harrison said. "My guys are going to hold me accountable, as well as the coaches."

Just over a month later, Harrison is being waived by the team in the wake of an alleged assault.