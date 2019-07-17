Cardinals release Desmond Harrison in the wake of charges of assault on female
Harrison was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals last month
The Arizona Cardinals signed supplemental draft pick Jalen Thompson on Wednesday, releasing tackle Desmond Harrison in a corresponding roster move. The release of Harrison comes after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male.
Yahoo! Sports reports that the Greensboro police department confirmed the issuance of a felony arrest warrant for Harrison, but would not confirm when the incident occurred, nor the identity of the woman or her relationship to Harrison.
The Greensboro, N.C., police department confirmed to Yahoo Sports that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Harrison. According to police spokesman Ron Glenn, a report against Harrison was filed on Tuesday. It's not clear when the alleged incident may have occurred.
The identity of the woman was not released, nor was her relationship to Harrison. It's not known if he is a resident of the area, but Harrison spent part of his high-school years in the state of North Carolina.
Harrison was an undrafted-free-agent signing of the Cleveland Browns last season. He started the first eight games of the year at left tackle before being benched and then waived. The Cardinals claimed Harrison off the wire, and he noted upon arrival that he hoped to prove more reliable in his second NFL stop than he was in his first.
"I'll just show that with my actions," Harrison said. "My guys are going to hold me accountable, as well as the coaches."
Just over a month later, Harrison is being waived by the team in the wake of an alleged assault.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baker Mayfield calls out Giants fans
Now that he's in Cleveland, Mayfield said, Beckham will play for 'fans who actually care'
-
Browns' first month is make or break
Cleveland is getting tons of buzz this year, but can they overcome a difficult opening sch...
-
Ranking teams under most pressure, 1-32
Bill Belichick and the Pats don't have to worry, but teams like Texans and Giants are on shaky...
-
Jimmy G: Learning from Brady tremendous
Most of Brady's former backups have not exactly benefitted from his tutelage
-
Eagles, Cowboys top Madden 20 ratings
The Eagles and Cowboys rate as the two best teams in the newest edition of Madden
-
Positives of proposed 18-game schedule
One particular stat shows why, despite our initial cringe at the idea, it might not be so crazy...