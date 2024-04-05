Unlike many of the NFL teams slated to pick early in the 2024 draft, the Arizona Cardinals are not involved in this year's rookie quarterback sweepstakes. Or at least that's what we've been led to believe, with team brass repeatedly endorsing Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 pick, as the signal-caller of the present and future. But all that means is the Cardinals are now under pressure to surround Murray with a supporting cast to help justify the investment.

Fortunately, owning a top-five pick should help. On one hand, the Cardinals are well-positioned to secure maybe the top non-quarterback of the entire 2024 class, such as a big-name pass catcher like Marvin Harrison Jr. They also have a chance to expand their already-solid arsenal of draft ammo, capitalizing on an apparent abundance of top-10 quarterback prospects by trading down and collecting additional picks. Either way, they've got clear holes to address on both sides of the ball.

After a relatively quiet free agency period in which they shied away from splashy additions despite plenty of salary cap space, what will the Cardinals do next? Here's a look at their complete stock of 2024 draft picks, plus a seven-round mock draft:

Top team needs: WR, DL, EDGE, LB, CB

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 4

Round 1: Pick 27 (from Texans)

Round 2: Pick 35

Round 3: Pick 66

Round 3: Pick 71 (from Titans)

Round 3: Pick 90 (from Texans)

Round 4: Pick 104

Round 5: Pick 138

Round 5: Pick 162 (from Texans)

Round 6: Pick 186 (from Vikings)

Round 7: Pick 226 (from Giants)

Cardinals seven-round mock draft



