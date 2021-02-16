There have only been two reported suitors to land Carson Wentz in a trade, and one has emerged from the other in efforts to land the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed the Chicago Bears are the front-runner over the Indianapolis Colts to acquire Wentz. Breer addressed his report on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd' Monday.

"I do know that there is a feeling inside the building from (general manager) Ryan Pace, the coaching staff, (head coach) Matt Nagy, John DeFilippo, their pass-game coordinator who got two of the best years out of Carson Wentz in 2016 and 2017 as his quarterback coach, they believe mechanically they can fix him.

"I think the issue right now, is where Carson Wentz wants to go. I think it has become pretty clear he'd rather go to Indianapolis. I think part of it now for the Eagles is if our best return right now is Chicago over Indy, then we need to convince Carson Wentz this is the only place you are going, and you need to buck up and accept this and realize the Bears are going to give you a good chance."

If the Bears are the front-runner for Wentz, they likely have a better offer on the table than the Colts. Indianapolis offered a package around "two second-round draft choices" for Wentz, per former Eagles quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski -- who also said the Eagles want at least one first-round pick back for Wentz. A first-round pick offered by the Bears may be enough for the Eagles to pull the trigger and deal Wentz.

While Wentz may be ready to move on from Philadelphia, Chicago may not be his most ideal destination. The Bears have similar issues to the Eagles with a subpar offensive line and lack of pass catchers outside of Darnell Mooney (Allen Robinson is scheduled to hit free agency, but the Bears could franchise tag him). Nagy and Pace are fighting for their respective jobs and could be on their way out after 2021 if Chicago doesn't at least make another postseason appearance. The Bears also don't have much room to improve their roster as they currently sit $6 million over the salary cap (per Over The Cap) with an unknown cap number set for the 2021 offseason.

Indianapolis would be a more ideal situation for Wentz, but the Colts may not be in the picture unless they increase their reported offer. Unless another team emerges in the race, Chicago may be Wentz's next destination.