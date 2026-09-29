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🐻 Five things to know Tuesday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB Wild Card preview

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Did you feel that crisp air this morning? That can only mean one thing: It's time for October late-September baseball. The four Wild Card Series begin tonight, and our own Dayn Perry has identified the biggest question for each matchup.

The Red Sox and Yankees will write another chapter in their storied rivalry, but this chapter may not include New York slugger Aaron Judge. If Judge can't play -- or if he plays at less than 100 percent -- can the Yankees manufacture enough runs to advance?

Perry: "If Judge isn't himself or isn't even active, can the Yankees muster enough offense to advance? The 34-year-old back-to-back MVP hasn't been up to his usual standards when healthy this season, and he also hasn't been healthy all that much (he also missed three months with a rib fracture). That said, he still has a 140 OPS+ in 2026, which means he's a highly valuable presence in the Yankee lineup even when not producing at customary levels."

In the NL, the Cubs are out in San Diego for their series against the Padres. Chicago might be a slight underdog, but it also has our top-ranked player in the postseason with Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the way.

Here are a couple more key links to get you prepped for postseason baseball:

With Game 1 between the Braves and Phillies starting at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow, there will be a lot of fake work getting done in the afternoon. We have the complete schedule -- including broadcast information -- right here.

🏈 Mississippi State soars up CFB Power Rankings

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One of the best things about college football is its unpredictability. Every year, teams come out of nowhere to capture the attention of the country.

This season, that team might just be Mississippi State. Led by early Heisman Trophy candidate Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs just slayed Missouri in a top-25 matchup, prompting a 12-spot jump in our updated College Football Power Rankings. It's been a fun story so far, and our own Brandon Marcello has the details.

Marcello: "The Bulldogs snapped a 14-game losing streak in ranked-on-ranked matchups, the longest in AP poll history, beating Missouri 31-24 in a thriller. Heisman contender Kamario Taylor threw for 360 yards. Undefeated Alabama comes to Starkville next."

Here's a quick look at a portion of the back end of the top 25:

16. Iowa (+2)

17. Texas Tech (-5)

18. BYU (+1)

19. Nebraska (--)

20. Virginia Tech (--)

Oregon was another riser in the rankings after a big win -- even after losing star quarterback Dante Moore to a concussion -- and it looks like Dylan Raiola's patience is already paying off for both parties.

Of course, it can't be all good news for everybody. After a second consecutive conference loss, Texas A&M slid 16 spots in our CBS Sports 138.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Belarus at Finland, 12 p.m. on FS2

⚾ Game 1: Phillies at Braves, 2 p.m. on NBC

⚽ UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia at Slovenia, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Croatia at Spain, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Game 1: White Sox at Astros, 5 p.m. on NBCSN

🏒 Panthers at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Game 2: Aces at Fever, 6:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Rangers at Bruins, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Game 1: Red Sox at Yankees, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Game 2: Lynx at Liberty, 8:30 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Game 1: Cubs at Padres, 10 p.m. on NBCSN

🏒 Blackhawks at Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN