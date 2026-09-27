The third week of the NFL season has turned into upset Sunday around the NFL. There have been 10 games played through the 1 p.m. ET slate, and the underdog has won five of them.

The Steelers (+3.5) recovered a Joe Burrow fumble to seal a 30-27 win over the Bengals

The Browns (+2.5) are TIED FOR FIRST PLACE in their division after beating the Panthers 21-18

The Colts (+1.5) used a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat the Texans 19-17

The Commanders (+8.5) pulled off the SHOCKER of the day by stunning the Seahawks 33-31.

And let's not forget about the Falcons (+4.5), who destroyed the Packers 35-14 on Thursday night

So how did each of those teams grade out? Let's find out by looking at all the grades from Week 3, starting with an underdog Chargers team that looked like it could pull off an upset before suffering a total collapse down the stretch.

Bills (3-0) 24-16 over Chargers (0-3)

C- Chargers The Bills tried to give this game away in the first half, but the Chargers just wouldn't take it. The Chargers' defense forced three turnovers on Buffalo's first four possessions, but that still wasn't enough. This loss epitomized everything that's wrong with this team this year: Justin Herbert struggled with his accuracy, his receivers dropped a few passes and the defense couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter when L.A. needed it most. Even Cameron Dicker is missing kicks. At 0-3, it feels like the Chargers season is all but over. C+ Bills This might go down as the sloppiest win of the season by any team. The Bills turned the ball over five times, including three from Josh Allen, but not even a sloppy game can slow down Buffalo. The passing game looked out of sync for most of the game, but the Bills got around that by feeding James Cook, who finished with 154 yards on the ground. Of course, most of the credit for this win goes to a Bills defense that came up with big play after big play. The defense only surrendered 10 points after the five turnovers, which allowed Buffalo to stay in the game. The defense was also especially good in the red zone, with the Chargers only scoring a TD on one of their four trips. This marked the first time since 1997 that the Bills won a game with a turnover differential of -4 or worse. The Bills proved that they can still win games even when they're at their worst.

Jaguars (2-1) 35-6 over Patriots (1-2)

F Patriots The Patriots offense looks broken, and that's mostly because of Drake Maye. The Pats' QB threw two interceptions while also losing a fumble, and those three turnovers led to 14 points for Jacksonville. Not to mention, one of the picks came on a third-and-goal play from Jacksonville's two-yard line. It was a costly mistake that you simply can't make. The Patriots had plenty of issues on Sunday, but their biggest problem is that the Drake Maye who led the Patriots to the Super Bowl last year is nowhere to be found this year. A+ Jaguars The Jaguars made a statement with this win: They might be one of the best players in the AFC. After a heartbreaking loss to the Broncos in Week 2, the Jags bounced back by playing a nearly perfect game against the Patriots. You want offense? The Jags had that. Bayshul Tuten averaged nearly five yards per carry on a day when the Jags topped 130 yards in rushing. In the passing game, Trevor Lawrence excelled in the red zone, with all three of his TD passes coming in that part of the field. You want defense? The Jags sacked Drake Maye three times while also forcing three turnovers. The Patriots are struggling after their surprise 2025 season, but the Jags are proving that their division title last year was no fluke.

Steelers (2-1) 30-27 over Bengals (2-1)

C- Bengals The Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year, and it looked like that defense was on the field in Pittsburgh. The Bengals couldn't stop the run, and they got gashed up by a Steelers' passing attack that had struggled through the first two weeks. Special teams was also a huge problem for Cincinnati. Not only did Ke'Shawn Williams lose a muffed punt, but the Bengals also got called for roughing the punter on a fourth-and-6 play in the third quarter that gave Pittsburgh a first down. Both of those errors eventually led to touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Despite all of that, Joe Burrow still had a chance to lead a game-winning drive, but he fumbled the game away in the final minute. The Bengals let this game slip through their hands. B Steelers It took two weeks, but the Steelers offense finally came alive on Sunday. The biggest surprise might have been Jaylen Warren, who averaged 7.5 yards per carry on a day where he ran through the Bengals defense for 127 yards. And this came from a Steelers offense that averaged just 74.5 yards per game on the ground through the first two weeks. The passing game was also on point for Pittsburgh, with Aaron Rodgers finally connecting on the long ball. After completing zero passes of 20 air yards or more through the first two weeks, he completed two of those for touchdowns in the first quarter against the Bengals. The Steelers defense won't be bragging about this performance, except for maybe Derrick Harmon, who won the game by forcing a Joe Burrow fumble. Don't sleep on this Steelers team.

Commanders (1-2) 33-31 over Seahawks (2-1)

C Seahawks In Sam Darnold's first game back from injury, he looked a little rusty. The Seahawks only totaled 25 yards on their first three drives combined. They never really got the running game going, and that put things in the hands of Darnold, who threw two second-half interceptions, including a disastrous pick-six with under four minutes left to play. Darnold also threw three straight incompletions from Washington's two-yard line on a first-half possession that ended with zero points for Seattle. One thing that hurt the Seahawks was their non-existent running game. They totaled just 44 yards on the ground, and if that wasn't bad enough, Jadarian Price lost a fumble. The Seahawks will be fine, but this loss is probably going to sting for a few days. A Commanders The desperate Commanders went into this game with their backup QB and somehow pulled off the upset. With Jayden Daniels out, Marcus Mariota took over, and he came up with several clutch plays: Not only did he throw three TD passes, but he also iced the game with a first-down run on third-and-7 late in the fourth quarter. The Commanders' defense struggled at times, but the unit came up with big plays when it had to. Not only was there a goal-line stand in the first half, but Kain Medrano scored what proved to be the game-winning points on a pick-six in the fourth quarter. It would have been easy to write off the Commanders at 0-3, but instead, they're going to have plenty of confidence after knocking off the reigning champs.

Colts (1-2) 19-17 over Texans (0-3)

C Texans The Texans might officially be in trouble. With Nico Collins out for the second straight week, the offense struggled to move the ball. C.J. Stroud isn't making enough big plays, and it doesn't help that the Texans have a non-existent rushing attack (they totaled just 70 yards on the ground against the Colts). The defense did its job by forcing three turnovers, but the offense was only able to capitalize with one score. At 0-3, no one in this locker room is going to panic because the Texans made the playoffs after an 0-3 start last season, but this is a team that could be in trouble. C+ Colts In the NFL, sometimes you just need to be great on defense and special teams, and that's enough to win. That's exactly what the Colts got in this battle of 0-2 teams. The defense came up with several big plays, including a fourth-and-1 stop in the first quarter that seemed to set the tone for the game. Spencer Shrader, who almost didn't play due to a groin injury, hit four field goals, including a 53-yarder that put the Colts up with under 20 seconds left to play. The Colts offense did get beat up by Houston, but Josh Downs and Keenan Allen both came up big for a team that needed a receiver or two to step up now that Alec Pierce is out.

Chiefs (3-0) 24-10 over Dolphins (0-3)

B- Chiefs The Chiefs struggled to shake the pesky Dolphins, but finally did thanks to an impressive fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes, which included going 6-of-7 for 93 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter. The defense came up with a huge stop on fourth down when the Dolphins were driving to tie the game in the final 15 minutes. Sometimes, the NFL is just about surviving, and that's exactly what Kansas City did here. C+ Dolphins The Dolphins have arguably the worst roster in the NFL, and somehow, they still managed to go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs for the better part of 3.5 quarters. This was a one-score game going into the fourth quarter, but then the Dolphins imploded with a failed fourth down and a Malik Willis interception. Overall, the Dolphins offense just made too many mistakes to pull off this upset. They failed on two different fourth-down plays, and Willis had a fumble in Chiefs' territory in the first half to go along with his fourth-quarter interception. It's not often you can call a two-touchdown loss a moral victory in the NFL, but you could make the case that's what the Dolphins got here.

Giants (2-1) 12-7 over Titans (0-3)

C- Titans The Titans might have a Cam Ward problem. Tennessee had a chance to win this game, but Ward threw an interception from New York's seven-yard line with under 30 seconds left to play. It was a bad decision by a QB who's been plagued by bad decisions. On a rainy day at MetLife, the Titans defense played well enough to win, but the offense is clearly still a work in progress. C+ Giants In their first game without Jaxson Dart, the Giants offense didn't wow anyone, but New York came away with a win, and that's all that matters. The weather was bad, and when the weather's bad, it helps if you can run the ball. The Giants were able to do that. Cam Skattebo (60 yards) and Najee Harris (52) helped keep the offense moving. The most impressive player in this game might have been Dominic Zvada, who hit four field goals in a driving rain. The Giants still have to figure out what they're going to do at the quarterback position, but it's much easier to think about that when you're coming off a win.

Browns (2-1) 21-18 over Panthers (1-2)

B- Panthers After watching Bryce Young thrive through the first two weeks, Dave Canales decided to uncork him in this game. The Panthers QB threw 48 passes, which was the second-highest total of his career, and for the most part, he played well. Though he'll probably be regretting two bad decisions from the fourth quarter. First, he checked down on a failed fourth-and-16, and after the Panthers' defense got him the ball back, he responded by throwing an interception on Carolina's final possession. Through three weeks, the Panthers might be the most unpredictable team in the NFL. They got blown out in Week 1, they blew out the Falcons in Week 2, and now, they lost a close one here. This is the type of game that this team needs to win if they want to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year. B+ Browns The Browns might be for real. I repeat, the Browns might be for real. Todd Monken has figured out a winning formula in Cleveland, and it starts with playing great defense. Not only did the Browns shut down Carolina in the red zone, but they also held the Panthers to a 4-of-18 showing on third/fourth down attempts. The Browns don't have Myles Garrett, but they do have Mason Graham, and the former first-round pick racked up two sacks as he continues to impress. And Monken deserves credit for sticking with Deshaun Watson. The QB didn't play at an MVP level, but he did come up with several clutch throws, including a fourth-quarter TD pass to Harold Fannin. The big news here is that the Browns are tied for first place in the AFC North after three weeks.

Lions (2-1) 31-24 over Jets (1-2)

C Jets For the second straight week, the Jets had an NFC North team on the ropes, and for the second straight week, they lost. The Jets offense exploded in this game, especially in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wilson and Kenyon Sadiq both topped 100 yards, and that's because Geno Smith caught fire. If there was any question about whether he had anything left in the tank, Smith answered it with a performance that saw him throw for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone (he threw for 321 and three touchdowns overall). Aaron Glenn's return to Detroit almost certainly felt like a nightmare since his defense could stop the Lions' best player (Jahmyr Gibbs). The Jets are doing a good job of keeping these games close, but now they need to start winning them. B- Lions If we've learned one thing about the Lions through three weeks, it's that they're only going to go as far as Jahmyr Gibbs can take them. Gibbs had another huge game with 164 total yards and three touchdowns, including two that came on the ground. Every time the Lions were in trouble, they made sure the ball ended up in Gibbs' hands, and he almost always responded. It's nice to have a weapon like that in the NFL. One bright spot on defense was a pass-rush that sacked Geno Smith five times, including a game-winning strip-sack by Chuck Clark in the final minute. The Lions defense did struggle for most of the second half, but Detroit ended up holding a team under 30 points for the first time this season, so that feels like a small victory for the guys on that side of the ball.

Falcons (1-2) 35-14 over Packers (1-2)

A+ Falcons We finally got a chance to see what the Falcons offense would look like at full strength, and it looked unstoppable. Through the first two weeks of the season, the offense was held back by Cooper Rush, who turned the ball over five times. With Rush out and Michael Penix Jr. in, the Falcons looked like a totally different team. The passing game actually clicked, and Drake London was the biggest beneficiary of that, catching nine passes for 194 yards. And let's not forget about Bijan Robinson, who single-handedly kept the Falcons offense rolling while Penix was working off some rust. Robinson ran for 111 of his 194 yards in the first half. With that total, the Falcons became just the third team in NFL history to have a set of teammates top 175 receiving yards and 175 rushing yards. It's too early to say if the Falcons are for real, but with another performance like this in Week 4, they might suddenly become the favorite in the NFC South. F Packers To say the Packers looked like a disaster on Thursday night might actually be an understatement. This team couldn't do anything right. Their rushing attack is non-existent, Jordan Love's accuracy is way off and the defense couldn't tackle Bijan Robinson. One huge problem for the Packers is their beat-up offensive line. They were down several starters, and that certainly didn't help, but this was such a beatdown that it's fair to ask whether the Packers are going to be any good this year.