It seemed like this would finally be the year the Dallas Cowboys advanced to the NFC Championship, something they have not done since 1995. Instead, the team's playoff woes continued.

After winning 16 straight games at home, Dallas picked the worst time to lose at AT&T Stadium as the NFC's No. 2 seed fell 48-32 to the No. 7 Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "floored" by the loss, fans were left stunned and the players returned home with the disappointment of an early exit. Fans and media alike were critical of the team, with some calling for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy and others pointing to certain players as the problem.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's mom, Leta Ramirez, got in on the conversation and pointed fingers at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Ramirez roasted No. 4 on social media, posting "Dak isn't it!!!" on Facebook.

Someone commented, "Tell the youngin to come to the home team. CJ would love him," to which Ramirez responded, "shit I wish he would! CJ is great," referring to the Houston Texans and their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Lamb went to high school in Fort Bend County, Texas, which is about 40 minutes from NRG Stadium, where the Texans and Stroud play. Stroud has made a splash in the NFL in just his first season as a pro, setting records for passing yards in a game by a rookie (470), most passes without an interception to start a career (191) and is the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game (22 years, three months and 10 days).

Stroud also did something Prescott and the Cowboys were unable to do this season: Win a playoff game.

Prescott had career highs in completion percentage (69.5) and passing yards (4,516). He also had a league-high 36 touchdowns to go along with just nine interceptions.

In the wild-card game against the Packers, Prescott went 41 of 60 for 403 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick six. Lamb had nine receptions for 110 yards and no touchdowns in the postseason loss.

The two have played together since Lamb was drafted by the Cowboys in 2020 with the 17th overall pick. Since Lamb joined the team, the duo is just 1-3 in the playoffs.

Lamb had a league-leading 135 receptions this season. He was second in the NFL, behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with 1,749 receiving yards and also second in receiving touchdowns with 12, behind Hill and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Both Lamb and Prescott made the Pro Bowl this season, but aside from individual accolades, it was another season of falling short for the Cowboys.