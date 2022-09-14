The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of an impressive 24-19 divisional win over the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener, but they don't have any extra time to revel in being 1-0. The Chargers have another divisional opponent coming up on a short week, as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Thursday night.

L.A. emerged victorious in Week 1 without one of its biggest additions from the offseason, as cornerback J.C. Jackson sat out due to an ankle procedure he had completed last month. However, he could be set to make his season debut Thursday.

"He's improving," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said, via SI. "We put him through a workout today. We'll see how he feels. Then, tomorrow, at the jog-through, we'll be able to learn a little bit more. I think he's headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night."

The Chargers did not practice Monday, and held a walkthrough Tuesday. In the team's estimated report, Jackson was listed as a non-participant Monday, and as a limited participant Tuesday. Jackson agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers back in March. In 2021, the former New England Patriots star recorded eight interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

Even without Jackson, the Chargers defense forced Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw three interceptions -- with two going to cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Asante Samuel Jr. The defense as a whole was fantastic, as they also sacked Carr five times. This defense will have to play on another level against the Chiefs, however, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.