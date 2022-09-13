Keenan Allen's hamstring injury will likely keep him out of Thursday night's game against the Chiefs, according to NFL Media. The injury, which was sustained during the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders, is not considered to be serious.

Allen caught each of his four targets for 66 yards prior to sustaining the injury. Allen and teammates DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett combined to catch 10 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers avenged January's overtime loss to the Raiders that knocked them out of postseason contention.

A Pro Bowler each of the last five years, Allen caught 509 passes over that span while emerging as one of the NFL's top wideouts. Last year, his second season with Justin Herbert as his quarterback, Allen caught a career-high 106 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. The previous season, Allen caught a career-high eight touchdowns despite missing two games with an injury.

Keenan Allen LAC • WR • 13 TAR 4 REC 4 REC YDs 66 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

If he misses Thursday night's game, Allen could be in line to play in the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Jaguars on September 25. The Chargers are 11-18 all-time without Allen in the lineup, according to statmuse.