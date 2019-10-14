Chargers' Philip Rivers explains altercation with Steelers CB: 'I was disappointed the game was over'

Nothing about Sunday Night Football was pleasant for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. They were roundly beat up on by the Pittsburgh Steelers, for one thing, with a final score of 24-17 that was a complete shutout until they allowed the Chargers to score 17 in the final session.

Of course, things were made worse when considering the Steelers were being led by a rookie third-string quarterback in Devlin Hodges, and the fact it was a home game for the Chargers that looked very much like Heinz Field -- with Pittsburgh fans exercising quite the coup d'etat in the stands. It was all quarterback Philip Rivers could take, and eventually he could take no more. When the 37-year-old heaved one of his two interceptions in the waning moments to seal the Chargers fate, he let cornerback Mike Hilton -- who landed the takeaway -- know of his displeasure.

It's unclear what Rivers said to Hilton, but given how he locked into Hilton's shoulder pads, it wasn't a discussion about Care Bears.

Philip Rivers has heard enough pic.twitter.com/VtWIiqNbBY — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) October 14, 2019

After the game, Rivers explained what happened.

"I was disappointed the game was over," he said, via PennLive.com. "I wasn't frustrated. A guy comes and waves at our sideline, you protect your team. It was really no big deal.

"I haven't seen him, but I'd probably shake his hand and tell him, 'Sorry, I got a little fired up.' But it wasn't a big deal. There was no screaming and yelling. It was just defending our guys."

Cooler heads would eventually prevail and the Steelers went on to secure their second win of the season, now carrying the same 2-4 record as a Chargers team many saw as potential contenders in 2019. It's not the first time Rivers has gotten fired up in a game, win or lose, and it won't be the last.

"He always [talks] a lot," linebacker Bud Dupree said of Rivers. "So, it's fun to play him. We talk a lot, but that's just him."

By all accounts, the Steelers were the only ones having fun on Sunday Night.