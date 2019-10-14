Chargers players not pleased that Steelers anthem was played at home game

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a target of criticism since moving from San Diego, the main culprit being the arising number of opposing team's fans at their home games. Since the Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017, fans of opposing teams have invaded Dignity Health Sports Park, a soccer-specific stadium that has a capacity of 27,000 (the smallest stadium in the NFL). One week after Denver Broncos fans took over the stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers fans followed suit.

The Chargers didn't help matters in the 24-17 loss, playing the opening to the Styx song "Renegade," which is frequently played at Steelers home games as an "unofficial" anthem. The song was played as the Chargers down 24-0 in the fourth quarter, which didn't go over well with the Chargers players.

"It was crazy," said running back Melvin Gordon, via the Los Angeles Times. "They started playing their theme music. I don't know what we were doing — that little soundtrack, what they do on their home games. I don't know why we played that.

"I don't know what that was. Don't do that at our own stadium … It already felt like it was their stadium … I don't understand that."

Gordon vented his frustration over the chargers playing that song, which ultimately was a joke to Steelers fans. "Renegade" stopped playing during the opening and was replaced by Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Chargers guard Forrest Lamp didn't think it was funny.

"We're used to not having any fans here. It does suck, though, when they're playing their music in the fourth quarter. We're the ones at home," Lamp said. "I don't know who's in charge of that but they probably should be fired."

The Chargers will play football games in their new home next year, SoFi Stadium, which they will split with the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps more Chargers fans will show up to the new stadium, or the takeover by the opponents' fans will be much worse.

All Chargers players want is to have some sort of "home" experience. They certainly didn't get it Sunday night.