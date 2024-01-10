This week's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will see the natural next step in a media rights landscape dominated by streaming as exclusive properties. Many fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will have two options -- either buy a Peacock subscription or don't watch their playoff game at all.

With the Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game getting a streaming exclusive for those not in each team's local market (fans directly in Kansas City and Miami will be able to watch the game on their local NBC affiliate), the scramble for Peacock subscriptions has begun for fans of both teams. And in Kansas City, Chiefs fans are receiving an assist from defensive end Charles Omenihu, who is offering 90 subscriptions to Peacock via contest after being dismayed at the idea that many fans couldn't watch.

The NFL's agreement with NBC to air a playoff game exclusively on Peacock is the latest -- and controversial -- step in increasing the amount of streaming-exclusive NFL games. After the league's Thursday Night Football package was moved to Amazon Prime, Week 16's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers was broadcast only on Peacock.

NBC's broadcasts of two other wild-card playoff games -- the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans and Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams -- will remain on over-the-air television.