Instead of playing the Miami Dolphins at home, the Kansas City Chiefs will face them across the pond in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday as part of the NFL's annual International Series.

Many have openly wondered why such a big matchup will be played overseas. Regardless of the reason why, Chiefs veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn't a fan of the travel associated with playing an international game.

"Yeah, it sucks," he said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "I mean, obviously it sucks that we have to travel nine hours for a home game when Arrowhead is right down the street. But obviously we do have other fans that are all over the world, not just in the United States. So it gives them the opportunity to see some of their favorite players play.

"I know we've got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I'm grateful that we get to give them that opportunity. But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I've) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we've got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is."

While the game gives fans in Frankfurt the chance to see an NFL game in person, it doesn't sound like the Chiefs will get much of a chance to experience Frankfurt.

"I think it's going to be mostly business," Valdes-Scantling said of the trip. "We're leaving Thursday after practice. We'll probably get there Friday morning, and then we'll probably have practice when we land. The only free time will probably be Friday after we get done with work. Obviously, Saturday is the day before the game so we're doing all our final preps for the game."

The Dolphins appear to be taking a different approach. While the Chiefs were departing for Germany on Thursday, Miami arrived in Frankfurt on Tuesday morning. The reason for the Dolphins' early arrival was Miami coach Mike McDaniel's desire to have his players spend some time not thinking about football.

Location aside, Sunday is a big game for both teams. Miami (6-2) is currently just behind Kansas City (6-2) in the AFC standings following the Dolphins' win over the Patriots last Sunday and the Chiefs' surprising loss to the Broncos in Denver.

No one should be surprised if Valdes-Scantling makes his presence felt in a big way on Sunday. Some of the six-year veteran's best games have come on the NFL's brightest stages. As a member of the Packers, Valdes-Scantling recorded 115 receiving yards and a score in the 2020 NFC title game. Last January, he caught a critical touchdown pass in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals.

"It's just opportunities," Valdes-Scantling said of his ability to step up in big moments. "I don't take anything for granted. With football, we've been doing this thing for so long. I know I have been playing since I was a little kid. So it's no different no matter what the stage is. I don't look at it any different. … I look at all those games the same, never get too high, never get too low.

"I think that's kind of been my motto with life, and that's kind of how I've stayed even keel. … One of my college coaches told me this saying and it's kind of stuck with me: 'It's never as good as it is and it's never as bad as it seems.' That's just how I've always kind of operated my life it's kind of helped me out to be where I'm at now."

