Andy Reid is keeping the band together. Two days after inking defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension, the Chiefs have announced that they have extended the contract of special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

The 61-year-old Toub was part of Reid's initial coaching staff in Kansas City and has been with Reid for his entire Chiefs tenure. Along with being the Chiefs special teams coach, assistant head coach was added to Toub's title in 2018.

As a rookie, Tyreek Hill blossomed as a returner under Toub's tutelage. Hill was an All-Pro that season after leading the NFL in punt return yardage, average yards per return, punt returns and kickoff returns for scores.

Harrison Butker has also thrived under Toub. The Chiefs kicker just concluded a banner year that saw him make 44 of his 46 field goal attempts and each of his 46 point-after attempts, including the postseason. Butker made each of his four field goal tries during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

Toub broke into the NFL as a member of Reid's coaching staff in Philadelphia in 2001. He coached 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Devin Hester during his nine-year run as the Bears special teams coordinator from 2004-12.

While Reid is keeping his coaching staff in tact, the NFC champion 49ers have parted with five assistant coaches in the days following their 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs. San Francisco most notably parted ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks despite his unit finishing third in the NFL in fewest points allowed during the regular season.